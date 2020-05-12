Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Extrem unterbewertete neue Anlagechance im Psychedelika-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859034 ISIN: US1266501006 Ticker-Symbol: CVS 
Tradegate
12.05.20
11:33 Uhr
58,55 Euro
-0,50
-0,85 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,4959,1711:43
58,5259,0811:43
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2020 | 10:20
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standup4APA: COVID-19 Crisis: Aetna Expands NIPT Coverage for Young Pregnant Women

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Aetna Insurance has extended its coverage of cell-free DNA screening tests, previously reserved for pregnant women over 35, to all expectant mothers. While Aetna has taken an encouraging step towards safeguarding maternal health during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stand Up! 4APA urges the insurance provider to make this policy change permanent. The organization also expects other insurance providers, including UnitedHealthcare, to promptly follow Aetna's example.

Following updated Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) Ultrasound Practice Suggestions and COVID-19 MFM Guidance published in AJOG-MFM, Aetna is taking steps towards containing the spread of Coronavirus by expanding coverage of noninvasive prenatal tests (NIPTs), which limit the need for obstetric ultrasound, including nuchal translucency screening where possible. NIPTs can be conducted at home using remote services such as mobile blood draw networks. This means more expectant mothers will be able to safely access the healthcare they need during the pandemic, with limited interpersonal contact.

Though most insurance providers in the U.S. cover NIPTs for average-risk women, i.e. women under the age of 35, big players like Aetna and UnitedHealthcare (UHC) still restrict coverage to include only traditional serum screening and other similar tests for young pregnant women. By limiting NIPT access to women over the age of 35, these insurers in-effect put young women at high risk of false positives and false negatives. False positives can lead to unnecessary, expensive and stressful referral to specialists that can put the baby at risk. False negatives rob the family of a precious opportunity to prepare, including planning to deliver the baby in a tertiary facility.



For years, Stand Up! 4APA, a non-profit organization, has raised awareness against the age-related discrimination amongst pregnant women that deprives access to the advanced and accurate NIPTs for young moms-to-be. Stand Up! 4APA's President, Cori Simmons explained, "It's fantastic news that during this global crisis, a major player like Aetna has decided to finally do the right thing for pregnant women in this country. Such an act is to be applauded, and I am hopeful that companies such as UnitedHealthcare respond urgently during these unprecedented times."

Media Details
Name - Cori Simmons
Company Name - Standup4APA
Email - advocate@standupforapa.org
Website - https://www.standup4apa.org/

SOURCE: Standup4APA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/589478/COVID-19-Crisis-Aetna-Expands-NIPT-Coverage-for-Young-Pregnant-Women

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.