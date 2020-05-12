Safety Eyewear Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits Based on High Demand From Construction, Oil & Gas Industries Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global safety eyewear market was valued USD 3.0 Billion by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a 4.1% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for protective eyewear equipment from various industries is expected to boost demand for this market. In addition, strict government regulations by the government in various countries are fueling the market growth. For example, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) laid down strict regulations in the U.S which is again expected positive impact on this market.

Application wise, industrial manufacturing held the largest market share due to the high chances of eye injury accidents. Hence, strict precautionary regulations have been laid for employees and employers resulted in the adoption of eye protective equipment across the globe. The military segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2019 to 2025. Manufacturers are focusing on customization of products and product offerings, as governments are investing highly in the military industry for the safety of soldiers.

Among product types, the non-prescription segment accounted for the largest safety eyewear market share. However, the prescription segment is expected to grow highest owing to the increasing demand for customizing eyewear among consumers for regular vision. Moreover, manufacturers are providing trials and consulting services before buying products, thereby fueling market growth.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Safety Eyewear Market" Report 2025.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising industrialization in emerging countries such as China and India. The U.S. is the largest consumer for safety eyewear across the globe, followed by Europe, due to the implementation of strict regulations by the government.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By application, the construction industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.0% over the forecast period, 2019-2025.The industrial manufacturing segment accounted more than 30% share of the total revenue.

Product is expected to grow in developing countries such as China , India and South Korea due to high expenditure on the defense industry and protection of personnel.

, and due to high expenditure on the defense industry and protection of personnel. The market is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of the key players such as Bolle Safety, 3M Company, and Honeywell Safety Products

Company, and Honeywell Safety Products Market players are focusing on R&D to augment product offerings and product innovations

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Safety Eyewear Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-safety-eyewear-market

Million Insights has segmented the safety eyewear market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Prescription



Non-prescription

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Oil & Gas



Construction



Mining



Industrial Manufacturing



Military



Others

Safety Eyewear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Australia



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Perfume Market

Paper Products Market

Specialty Paper Market

Home Fragrance Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, which will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.