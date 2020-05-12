LEM Holding SA - Full Year Results 2019/20

Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast, 19 May 2020

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its full year results 2019/20 on Tuesday19 May 2020 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, Annual Review, Financial Report and the investor presentation will be available at the same time on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

Due to the ongoing pandemic and social distancing requirements, LEM will not host a physical meeting as it normally does on this occasion. Rather, the company will host a conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and media, to present the results and the outlook for the financial year 2020/21, followed by a Q&A session.

Program

10.00 - 10.45: presentation in English

Chairman, Andreas Hürlimann

Chief Executive Officer, Frank Rehfeld

Chief Financial Officer, Andrea Borla

10.45 - 11.30: questions and answers

Dial-In Numbers

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Other countries: https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf

Audio Webcast

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/lem200519.html

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link.

Media representatives

Please contact us if you wish to secure an interview opportunity.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

Michael Füglister, +41 78 839 07 62, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

Nick Miles, +41 79 678 76 26, miles@cpc-pr.com

Yours sincerely

Andreas Hürlimann Frank Rehfeld

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer