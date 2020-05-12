Laura Heigl, CENTURY 21 Scheetz: REALTOR(R) Laura Heigl Shares 3 Tips Buyers Can Use To Sweeten Their Offer

ZIONSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / With over 12 years of experience helping clients buy and sell homes in the Indianapolis market, REALTOR ® Laura Heigl, Team Leader with the Heigl Real Estate Group of Century 21 Scheetz, shares her top 3 tips for home buyers.

"The cornerstone of my real estate practice is built on having in-depth community and market knowledge while simultaneously providing cutting edge marketing and technology to my work," said Heigl. "At the core of each transaction is my love for helping people. My clients know that I will always be honest, that I will provide thoughtful analysis of the market, home values and trends. That's why I wanted to share the following tips to help buyers sweeten their offers and increase the chance of closing on a home."

Real estate looks different these days, but as an essential service in Indiana, there are still many people who need to buy and sell homes. Dedicated to a high level of performance, Heigl continually takes courses to improve her knowledge and abilities, and because of that she remains in the top 1% of REALTORS® in her board. She is also CRS, ABR, e-Pro, and Relocation and Luxury Home certified.

Laura says, "If you're planning to buy, these tips might benefit you."

1. Be a non-contingent buyer

A non-contingent buyer is not dependent upon the sale of one home to buy another. By not having to sell a home first, it makes the offer cleaner and reduces complications and wait time.

2. Be flexible on the closing & possession dates

The more flexible a potential buyer can be with what works for the sellers' needs on closing and possession dates, the more attractive your offer will be to a seller.

3. Make your offer non-contingent on the appraisal

When there are multiple offers for a seller to consider, or low inventory, a potential buyer may write an offer above the asking price. If the appraisal comes back at a value lower than the purchase price it could impact the potential buyer's loan. If the buyer walks away from the contract, it puts the seller at a disadvantage for losing days on the market thinking they had a pending deal. So, if the offer is non-contingent on the appraisal, that means the buyer is willing to cover the difference between the offer price and the appraisal amount if the appraisal is lower than expected.

