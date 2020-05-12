

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices declined at a faster pace in April, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index decreased 15.5 percent year-on-year in April, following an 8.9 percent decrease in March.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 2.4 percent annually in April, following a 1.1 percent decline in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 10.2 percent annually in April. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 19.1 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 5.3 percent in April, following a 7.3 percent decrease in the prior month.



The decline in prices was mainly due to lower prices for refined petroleum products, the agency said.



