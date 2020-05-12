With reference to an announcement made public by Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. (symbol: SJOVA) on May 11, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 13, 2020. ISIN IS0000024602 Company name Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 1,389,196,763 Decrease in share capital kr. 53,239,211 Total share capital following the decrease kr. 1,335,957,552 Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol SJOVA Orderbook ID 100381