The country's installed PV capacity reached 1.83 GW at the end of April, according to the national grid operator.Polish grid operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) has said the country reached 1.83 GW of solar installations last month. PSE on Monday announced the total solar capacity of the nation rose 8.1% from March to April, with 236.2 MW of new systems installed last month. Moc zainstalowana w PV w KSE 1.05.2020 r. wyniosla 1832,7 MW (na podst. danych przekazanych do OSP). Oznacza to wzrost o 181,42 proc. rok do roku i o 8,1 proc. w okresie IV 2020 - V 2020 r. OZE energetyka pic.twitter.com/2kkPCNhfzD ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...