With reference to an announcement made public by Arion banki hf. (symbol: ARION) on May 11, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of May 13, 2020. ISIN IS0000028157 Company name Arion banki hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 1,814,000,000 Reduction in share capital ISK 84,000,000 Total share capital following the reduction ISK 1,730,000,000 Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ARION Orderbook ID 156438