Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: City of Sunrise, FL Commits to Sustainable Safer Park Paths and Trails

Selects KB Industries for 50K Sq Ft Trail Improvements Using Recycled Tires

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Atlantic Wind and Solar (OTC PINK:AWSL) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KB Industries recently completed a contract to perform beneficial maintenance and upgrades to 50K sq ft. of exercise trails at the Shotgun Road Linear Park in Sunrise, FL. This state-of-the-art pathway was installed in 2016 by KB Industries using its patented Flexi®-Pave surface that utilizes crumb rubber from recycled tires. Flexi-Pave was selected as the pathway surface of choice because it provides an extremely durable yet permeable surface that due to the crumb rubber composition, provides a significantly safer and more pleasant walking and running surface for all ages.

An increasing number of municipalities and counties are recognizing the health benefit of installing Flexi-Pave pathways, walking trails, and running tracks. Dr. Viveca Wallqvist from the RISE Research Institutes of Sweden stated in an April 6, 2020 article in SciTechDaily "Thousands of lives could be saved by this pavement surface, both in the UK and other countries…. because people are less likely to break their hip and die if they fall on this surface and would also be more likely to go out and do healthy activities like walking and cycling if they no longer have to worry about the risk of a fall."

The Sunrise trail project is just one of many other similar projects that KB Industries has recently completed with Flexi-Pave, including:

Broadway Path in Cambridge, MA

Norris Dam State Park in Norris, TN

Glady's Porter Zoo in Brownsville, TX

Kevin Bagnall, Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Wind and Solar stated "KB Industries is seeing increased interest by counties and municipalities that are looking for sustainable solutions such as Flexi-Pave. We not only solve the issue of what to do with old tires, but then also incorporate the recycled tires into a sustainable surface that is durable enough to be driven on, allows water to percolate through which reduces net water management costs, and is safer for residents and tourists to walk and jog on."

To learn more about this and other projects, click here http://kbius.com/projects/

https://www.youtube.com/user/KBIGlobal/videos

About KB Industries: K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) developed the world's first flexible porous paving surface using recycled tires in 2002. From its category leading KBI Flexi®-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines sustainable technology and experience to solve infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches. By combining recycled car and truck tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Visit: www.kbius.com or call (727) 723-3300

About Atlantic Wind and Solar: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, (OTC: AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce electricity using its Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

Angela Adshead

Atlantic Wind and Solar

+44 7771 821 791

aadshead@atlanticwindsandsolar.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589395/City-of-Sunrise-FL-Commits-to-Sustainable-Safer-Park-Paths-and-Trails