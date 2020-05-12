Cyber Security 1 AB: The Stockholm District Court Approves CYBER1'S Application For Corporate Restructuring

The Stockholm District Court Approves CYBER1'S Application For Corporate Restructuring





London United Kingdom - 12 May 2020 - Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (the "Company") ("CYBER1") (Nasdaq First North: CYB1) confirms that it has today received approval of its application for corporate restructuring.

The business operations of the Cyber1 subsidiary companies remain unaffected by the corporate restructuring process.

Lawyer David Rutegard, Law Firm Carler, has been appointed Administrator of the proceedings. The creditors' meeting is scheduled for 1st June 2020 at 14:00 at the Stockholm District Court.

This information is information that CYBER1 is obliged to make public, pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 12th May 2020 at 13:15 CET.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Telephone: +46

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

European Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Metcalfe / Zach Cohen

CYBER1 Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk

US-Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

Matt Glover: U.S Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

Email: cyber1@gatewayir.com

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in UK, Sweden, Kenya, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For further information please visit: www.cyber1.com