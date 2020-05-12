Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Extrem unterbewertete neue Anlagechance im Psychedelika-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGCJ ISIN: SE0007604061 Ticker-Symbol: 7CS 
Frankfurt
12.05.20
08:01 Uhr
0,008 Euro
-0,001
-15,22 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2020 | 13:17
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyber Security 1 AB: The Stockholm District Court Approves CYBER1'S Application For Corporate Restructuring

The Stockholm District Court Approves CYBER1'S Application For Corporate Restructuring


London United Kingdom - 12 May 2020 - Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (the "Company") ("CYBER1") (Nasdaq First North: CYB1) confirms that it has today received approval of its application for corporate restructuring.

The business operations of the Cyber1 subsidiary companies remain unaffected by the corporate restructuring process.

Lawyer David Rutegard, Law Firm Carler, has been appointed Administrator of the proceedings. The creditors' meeting is scheduled for 1st June 2020 at 14:00 at the Stockholm District Court.

This information is information that CYBER1 is obliged to make public, pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 12th May 2020 at 13:15 CET.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.
Telephone: +46

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

European Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Metcalfe / Zach Cohen
CYBER1 Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk

US-Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

Matt Glover: U.S Investor Relations contact, CYBER1
Email: cyber1@gatewayir.com

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in UK, Sweden, Kenya, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For further information please visit: www.cyber1.com

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/cyber1-investor-information/

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.