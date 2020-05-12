Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 259.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 243.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 252.01p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---