Dienstag, 12.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
12.05.2020 | 13:27
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 11

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 11-May-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                140.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              140.14p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

© 2020 PR Newswire
