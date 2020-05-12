From May 13, 2020, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB Šiauliu bankas ORS (ISIN code LT0000102253) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is May 19, 2020. The price per share is EUR 0.41 The maximum number of shares to buy is 779 726 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: SAB1LOS1 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com