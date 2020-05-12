William Raveis - South Bay: Garlock & Egan Offer Naples, FL - 7th Floor Residence with Sweeping Gulf and Bay Views

Garlock & Egan Offer Regatta at Vanderbilt Beach 7th Floor Residence with Sweeping Gulf and Bay Views

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Panoramic water views are the focal point of this Regatta residence, perched from the 7th floor where it overlooks the Gulf, Bay, and marina and provides a front-row seat to the colorful sunsets that Vanderbilt Beach is known for.

At 2,320 square feet, the floor plan is one of the largest and most desirable in the 410 building of Regatta, and featuring three bedrooms, three en-suite baths as well as an additional half-bath off the main living area. The elegantly appointed interior features ceramic tile in living and dining rooms, granite kitchen counters, crown molding throughout, and new vanity in the powder room. All three sets of windows are outfitted with impact hurricane windows and new electric hurricane shutters are installed on the lanai. Other improvements include a new hot water heater, kitchen appliances, and disposal, as well as new air conditioning and heating equipment including the rooftop condenser.

Regatta at Vanderbilt Beach is a luxury gated condominium community located just a short stroll from white sand beaches. The resort-style community is pet friendly and features amazing amenities such as a 55-slip marina, fitness center, a poolside grill and picnic area. Residents also enjoy a tropical waterfall pool, lounge pool, on-site management, and security. Regatta's phenomenal location is walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach, the Ritz Carlton, and restaurants like the Turtle Club and the Lighthouse. Also nearby, Mercato and the Waterside Shops offer even more shopping, dining, and nightlife opportunities. Whether you are in the market for a vacation home, or just looking for a place to stay for a few weeks with the family, Regatta at Vanderbilt Beach has everything you will need to enjoy your stay in a tropical paradise.

Specializing in the Vanderbilt Beach Market, Lesley Garlock and John Egan have been delivering exceptional luxury real estate service for more than 17 years. They provide the highest level of personalized care and follow-up in every sale, consistently exceeding their customers' expectations while helping them achieve the best possible results. As members of the William Raveis South Bay Team, Lesley and John were awarded Platinum Club status in 2018 and 2019, signifying a top 1% and top 25 standing company-wide (nationally) as well as top 5 in Florida. The team closed over 115 transactions in 2019 totaling over $65 million in sales. William Raveis is the only company in Naples that puts the power of three of the largest global marketing networks to work for you, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Christie's International Real Estate and Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate. This provides the ultimate exposure to the most affluent buyers both nationally and internationally.

For more information about this residence, or the Vanderbilt Beach real estate market, please contact Lesley Garlock and John Egan at 239-289-1351.

