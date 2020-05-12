Global Adaptogens Market to Expand as Ancient Lines of Medical Treatment Gain Traction - TMR

The medical industry is reorganizing its research dynamics to explore the potential of herbal and Ayurveda treatments. The recent surge in demand for traditional treatment that were conceptualised in ancient times has become a resilient trend across the medical industry

The use of adaptogens in medical research has opened several fresh avenues for doctors and medical practitioners. Besides, non-medical uses of these herbal additives are also being discovered by researchers

ALBANY, New York, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adaptogens market is expected to reap in formidable revenues from the medical research industry. Analysts have observed a steep rise in the demand for traditional treatments that involve the use herbs, plant materials, and other non-chemical substances. Countries in Europe have gone an extra mile in adopting herbal treatments. Several people and medical professionals in these countries have undertaken medical tourism to explore the potential of herbal treatments popular across South Asia. Furthermore, the Tibetan region has emerged as a strong promoter of traditional medical practices that involve the use of adaptogens. In light of these factors, it is safe to expect that the revenues index of the global adaptogens market would improve over the course of the next decade.

Approvals from Medical-Health Organizations to Shape Market Growth

The medical industry has become more liberal in analysing and accepting new treatment lines. Some of the common trends that have shaped the growth of this market are:

The use of adaptogens in non-organized medical sector has become a prominent market trend.

The willingness of healthcare professionals (HCP) to refer patients to experts of herbal treatments could be a gamechanger for the vendors.

Over the course of the past decade, the medical benefits of consuming adaptogens have been extensively promoted across online and offline channels.

It has become crucial for the vendors to define the composition and source of manufacturing for their products.

Global Adaptogens Market: Growth Drivers

The development of a distinct industry to study medical treatment lines has created fresh avenues for growth across the global market. The following factors have driven sales across the global adaptogens market:

Several regions in South Asia still exhibit primary reliance on herbal and traditional treatments for managing common infections and diseases. These regions are usually in the remote pockets of South Asian countries.

still exhibit primary reliance on herbal and traditional treatments for managing common infections and diseases. These regions are usually in the remote pockets of South Asian countries. The cosmetics industry has lately become a prominent consumer of adaptogens. Cosmetic manufacturers and researchers are looking into the viability of using adaptogens in organic products.

Clinical research to support existing evidence to the medical benefits of adaptogens is underway. The European Medical Agency could play a defining role in this regard.

The historic significance of using adaptogens in medical treatments has also influenced the growth dynamics of the market.

Methodological Flaws in Research to Hamper Market Growth

The study of adaptogens has gained momentum in recent times, but the road to market maturity is plush with obstacles. Research related to adaptogens can be dated back to the 1980s when these studies were rejected across China and Soviet Union, Korea on the grounds of research inconsistencies. Research dismissals still restrain the growth of the global adaptogens market. The European Union bars the use of adaptogens in physiological, pharmacological, or mainstream clinical research. Besides, the Food and Drug Administration has also been strict on false health claims related to the use of adaptogens. Owing to the factors mentioned above, it is legit to state that the vendors in the global adaptogens market will have to look for alternate routes to penetrate mainstream medical research.

Global Adaptogens Market: Key Players

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Xi'an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd.

Global Adaptogens Market: Segmentation

Adaptogens Market by Nature

Natural/Organic

Synthetic

Adaptogens Market by Source

Ashwagandha

Ginseng

Astragalus

Cordyceps

Turmeric

Holy Basil

Others

Adaptogens Market by End Use

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Adaptogens Market by Sales Channel

Direct/B2B

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness Stores

Other Retailing Format

Online Retailing

Adaptogens Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4



U.K.



BENLUX



Nordic



Eastern Europe



Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

India



China



ASEAN Countries



Australia



Rest of APEJ

Japan

