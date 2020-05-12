

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer prices remained unchanged in April, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in April, after a 1.4 percent rise in March.



The consumer prices were mainly influenced by the rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, recreation and culture, health care, restaurant and hotel services, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products in April.



Meanwhile, prices of transport and housing declined in April, the agency said.



Prices for transport declined 7.5 percent annually in April. Prices for clothing and footwear, and housing fell by 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Prices for food grew 3.2 percent, and restaurant and hotel prices increased 2.9 percent. Prices for healthcare rose 2.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

