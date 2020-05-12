At the request of Prime Living AB (publ), company registration number 556715-7929, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's preference shares of class C to trading on First North Growth Market as from May 13, 2020. Please note that the company's ordinary shares is already admitted to trading on First North Growth Market. Short name: PRIME PREF C -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of class C preference shares: 204 519 552 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013647054 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 196716 -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556715-7929 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50 Nasdaq Stockholm AB