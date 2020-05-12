Imagin Medical Supports Bladder Cancer Awareness Month

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME)(OTCQB:IMEXF)(FRA:DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") announces its support of Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the month of May, Imagin will be undertaking a number of efforts and activities to help raise awareness about bladder cancer. Among these, Imagin has created and will make available for free download, virtual backgrounds containing the bladder cancer awareness ribbon that can be used in popular online video meeting platforms.

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO of Imagin Medical, commented, "Bladder Cancer Awareness Month is an important opportunity to educate the general public about an often overlooked disease. Now, more than ever, we are keenly aware of the importance of our health and well-being. Because of our work in bladder cancer detection, this month we want to contribute to raising awareness and putting bladder cancer and the lives of those it has impacted into the spotlight. It is our hope that promoting awareness, research and advocacy efforts can contribute to an improved understanding of bladder cancer and, ultimately, improve outcomes for those diagnosed with it."

Individuals can show their support during Bladder Cancer Awareness Month by participating in conversations and following social media accounts of organizations actively raising awareness of bladder cancer.

On social media use and follow the hashtags

BladderCancerAware, BladderCancerAwarenessMonth and BladderCancer when sharing your stories or support to help make bladder cancer a trending topic and increase worldwide awareness about the disease. Imagin's social media accounts will be publishing stats and stories about bladder cancer throughout the month, so be sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

