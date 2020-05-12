Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.05.2020
Extrem unterbewertete neue Anlagechance im Psychedelika-Sektor!
12.05.2020 | 14:16
Fidelity European Values Plc - Result of AGM

Fidelity European Values Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 12

Fidelity European Values PLC (the "Company") - Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 12 May 2020, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 61,678,760 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 18 March 2020.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com.

The Portfolio Manager's AGM presentation is available on the Company's website at: www.fidelity.co.uk/europeanvalues

Contact for queries:

Name:Smita Amin, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 836347

