Cannabis companies being deemed "essential" during the COVID-19 Pandemic, in addition to booming online sales, has resulted in renewed vitality to an industry coming off of an unstable year. Companies are not only looking at ways to better serve communities and customers safely, but are also launching new products and using this downtime for R & D and license expansion.

A great example of this, Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC: CSUI) just announced the addition of a new retail product to its variety of offerings. They range from helping consumers grow their own cannabis plants to a revolutionary, pure base CBD vape liquid. During the global crisis, the Company is not ceasing to create and deliver innovative ideas.

From the news: "Since the cannabis industry has developed, the brands on the market have been working extensively on improving the production quantity and the quality of pre-rolled joints. They have become so popular among users of recreational cannabis due to their small size and compactness. It's a rather easy-to-use product that delivers an enjoyable and unique experience anytime people use it.

The simplicity of the joints is simply royal, which is no surprise due to Cannabis Suisse Corp. partnering up with RAW, who are known for their 'best of the best' rolling papers. RAW comes unbleached, it contains neither chalk, nor dyes, nor flammable additives. These papers just immerse smokers into the experience of using the finest strains of V1 cannabis. Wrapped in unrefined natural paper, the joints give customers a unique smoking experience with a gourmet taste.

The V1 is special for its ability to relax users without sedation and to relieve them without intoxication. The V1 strain is an immensely powerful CBD plant and is guaranteed to contain no less than 20% CBD along with no more than 0.85% THC. It is delicious to smoke having a natural hint of lemon and lime flavors and an enjoyable fresh aftertaste.

The V1 strains are derived from recreational strains and are one of the best-selling products on the market. Over the last few years the V1 has surely become one of the most exciting CBD strains containing around 90% Sativa and 10% Indica. The V1 plant is known to have low yield however it is widely used for therapeutic purposes. People who tried consuming it in different ways report having a feeling of peace and relaxation. It is easy to recognize by hard compact flowerheads. Apart from the crystal appearance, the V1 also has a strong specific scent.

V1 will be the main strain for ALPINE CANNABIS CBD tobacco production.

Cannabis users from California, Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington spent around $36 million in pre-rolled joints only in May of 2019 according to the report introduced by BDS Analytics. (https://bdsa.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/CPI-Template-May.pdf). Apart from that, in the end of 2019 the Swiss government finally removed the 25% tobacco tax which was a significant event for the country. In five years from now, Europe is expected to become the largest legal cannabis market in the world. In 2019, the industry there has grown more than in the last six years together.

As always, CSUI's pre-rolled CBD joints are wrapped in premium quality paper from RAW. They will be made only of quality fresh buds (no leaves, of course) cultivated with non-pesticide fertilizers and biological control agents. The new product line of handmade pre-rolled CBD joints will have no additives. They are free from pesticides, fungicides, heavy metals or nicotine. Natural hemp is always manually harvested and selected with care. No post-harvest wash processing of the cannabis applies. The final product contains all the natural terroir it is supposed to have. This is the Cannabis Suisse finest ready-to-smoke weed product ever cultivated using proprietary growing methods in fully contained facilities in Zurich, Switzerland.

Cannabis Suisse is the first company in Switzerland to offer this uniquely blended fusion of organic cones with optimally boosted CBD content. The THC level has been naturally kept under 1%. CBD flower pre-rolled joints are an all-natural alternative to CBD oil products. They offer pain- relieving, calming and anti-inflammatory properties.

Any cannabis consumer knows how difficult it is to choose a pre-rolled joint. There are lots of doubts whether a package has really as much cannabis flower as the manufacturer indicated, how joints will be wrapped and glued, how they will smolder. Alpine Cannabis buyers will never encounter such problems. The company maintains its work at a high-quality standard. The trademark gives consumers 100% confidence they will get premium quality goods. The quality of the pre-rolled joints is not going to be different from the quality of cannabis buds in bags where consumers can make sure what they are buying. Moreover, upon trying and realizing the convenience of the joints, consumers will return for them over and over again.

Each step of creation process is taken by masters. The Company is happy to present the highest quality and best priced CBD flower pre-rolled joints for the Swiss retail market. The V1 strain is currently growing and the first retail supplies of this product are expected to be ready for selected vendors in July 2020.

CSUI has forward-looking plans to expand outside Switzerland developing customized products. Some European countries like Germany, Denmark, Malta, Greece and Italy discussed the possibility of creating a completely regulated cannabis market by 2028. Furthermore, Luxembourg intends to introduce a regulated market for adult use of cannabis by 2023.

Based on all of the above advantages of the Company's product, the situation in the European market and forthcoming amendments to the legislation, the Company's decision to launch a new product line is more than an appropriate and timely one. An investment in this production will pay off for the company in the nearest future, increase the income and make the brand recognizable. In our forecasts, to get a minimum of 400,000 CHF 12 months after the start of sales. CSUI's pre- rolled joints will become another business card of the Company's trademark. The product will occupy this niche in the market, crowding out other similar products."

As the hemp/CBD and cannabis industry continues to see aggressive online sales and demand in new international markets there will be significant opportunity for great new product innovation. This is especially true as the industry continues to remain dependent on online sales which forces businesses to be much more aware of consumer feedback and product preferences.

