Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas Opens Sixth New Munchie Magic Location Delivering Ben & Jerry's and Snacks to Customers Homes Since States Stay at Home Order Serving Participants in Everett, WA

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic has opened its sixth new location since Washington State issued a statewide stay at home order on March 23rd, 2020. The newest of the rapidly expanding Munchie Magic virtual restaurant that delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream and other snack foods through its third-party delivery partners further serves the Everett, WA region which has seen steady growth over the past several weeks.

This marks the sixth new location that has opened since the order took place. Munchie Magic has been designated as an essential business as it supports the supply of foods and other goods to the consumers who are staying at home. The new "Pick up Point" is located on Evergreen way, a main road that allows easy delivery to Boeing, a technology school, high-density residential, and numerous commerce facilities.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "As our partners are experiencing an unprecedented drop in business from the lack of people purchasing gas and other products, Munchie Magic is allowing them to expand their delivery strategy with full support showing increases in business at a time where all other revenue streams have suffered a steep decline. We expect to continue to open new locations as we refine our processes and ability to support the backlog of interest in joining the program."

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurant designed to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America are made possible and are being created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

