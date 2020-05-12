Growing Prevalence of COVID-19 to Have Significant Impact on Development of Global Mechanical Ventilators Market; Valuation to Rise ~US$5.5 Bn by 2027 End, Notes TMR

- With the current pandemic of COVID-19, the demand for mechanical ventilators is projected to rise up in the near future

- In addition to this, increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder is also projected to have a highly positive impact on the overall development of the global mechanical ventilators market

ALBANY, New York, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR has now published a new research report that talks about the working dynamics of the global mechanical ventilators market. The research report tried highlight the important growth factors, inhibiting factors, key segments, current geographical outlook, and the overall state of the vendor landscape of the global mechanical ventilators market.

As per the research report, the global market for mechanical ventilators is projected to showcase a highly promising CAGR of 12.8% over the given course of the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. In 2018, the valuation of the global mechanical ventilators market was around US$1.9 Bn. Given the rate of growth, the valuation of the global market is projected to rise up to US$5.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2027.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market - Key Takeaways

In terms of product, the global mechanical ventilators market is being dominated by the segment of critical care ventilators. It accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018. With growing geriatric population and growing prevalence of COPD, the segment is projected to witness promising growth.

Based on interface, the global mechanical ventilators market is being dominated by the non-invasive ventilators segment. In 2018, it accounted for a considerable share in the global marke.t

The launch of non-invasive and portable ventilators has also revolutionized the global market in recent years.

In terms of end users, the global market for mechanical ventilators is projected to be led by the segment of hospitals.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market has been the growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

With the increasing geriatric population in certain parts of the globe, they are more susceptible to get infected by such diseases. Naturally, this has prompted the overall development of the global market.

In addition to this, the recent pandemic of COVID-19 has also had a huge impact on the demand for mechanical ventilators.

With over a million reported cases across the globe of COVID-19 and considerable number in it supposedly critical, the demand for mechanical ventilators has been on the rise.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market - Key Restraining Factors

One of the key restraining factors for the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market has been the mask induced injuries.

Moreover, lack of compliance by patients, and rebreathing of CO2 are some of the other key issues that are projected to hamper the overall development of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market - Regional Outlook

Based on regional segmentation, the global mechanical ventilators market is being dominated by the regional segment of North America followed by Europe .

followed by . The North America segment accounted for a majority share of the global market in 2018 and is projected to continue to lead over the course of the forecast period.

segment accounted for a majority share of the global market in 2018 and is projected to continue to lead over the course of the forecast period. With the presence of key players and a developed healthcare infrastructure, the North America market is on course to witness a steady growth in the near future.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market - Key Players

Some of the key companies operating in the global mechanical ventilators market include names such as Teleflex Incorporated, VYAIRE, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, ResMed Inc., Bunnell Inc., and Getinge AB. among others among others.

The global mechanical ventilators market has been segmented as follows:

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by Product

Critical Care Ventilators



Neonatal Ventilators



Transport and Portable Ventilators

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by Interface

Invasive



Noninvasive

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by End-user

Home care



Hospitals and Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

