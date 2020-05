BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Tuesday, the U.S. CPI for April is due. Economists expect the CPI to drop 0.8 percent month-on-month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback fell against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.0854 against the euro, 107.35 against the yen, 0.9691 against the franc and 1.2365 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken