12 May 2020 Veni Vidi Vici Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Audited Final Results to 31 December 2019 I am pleased to present the annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2019. OPERATIONS REVIEW On 2 August 2018, the Company completed its successful listing on the AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX Exchange Growth Market), having raised GBP600,000 through equity placings in December 2017 and July 2018 for future acquisitions in accordance with its investment strategy to focus on identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies in the Precious Metals and Base Metals sectors in Australia, Western Europe and North America. On 10 December 2018, the Company completed its first investment, with the signing of the sale and purchase agreement with Goldfields Consolidated Pty Ltd for a 51 % beneficial interest in the Shangri La gold, copper and silver project in consideration for A$220,000. The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia. The consideration payable for the Tenement Interest was A$220,000 (the "Purchase Price"), and was satisfied by A$20,000, paid by the Company to Goldfields in cash and the issuance of 190,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the capital of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). The Company and Goldfields have also entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") under which VVV will be responsible for an initial expenditure fee of A$300,000 over three years from the commencement of the JVA. Goldfields will manage the joint venture ("JV") and be entitled to a 10% management fee of expenses incurred by the JV. During the period, the Company was advised that limited work was undertaken on the Shangri La Project, mainly desk studies. We anticipate further work to occur during 2020. In addition Mr Lucas resigned as a director in August 2019 and Mr Strang was appointed to the board in October 2019. The Company continues to monitor covid-19 effects on the Company. We believe this will have limited affect on any future work anticipated on our West Australia project as there are very few cases in this state and interruptions are somewhat less. FINANCE REVIEW The loss for the period to 31 December 2019 amounted to GBP107,000 (2018 - GBP103,000 loss) which mainly related to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil (2018 - nil). At 31 December 2019, the Company had cash balances of GBP354,000 (2018 - GBP450,000). The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020. OUTLOOK We look forward to 2020 being one in which we can continue to seek out further investments in line with the Company's investing strategy. The directors would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders, staff and consultants for their continued support. Mahesh Pulandaran Executive Chairman 12 May 2020 The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact Company: Donald Strang: +44 (0) 207 440 0640 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser Guy Miller/Allie Feuerlein Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7220 9795 Financial statements Statement of comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2019 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Year ended Period ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 4 Investment income - - Total revenue - - Administration expenses (107) (78) Share based payment charge - (25) Operating (loss) 5 (107) (103) Finance costs - - (Loss) before taxation (107) (103) Taxation 7 - - (Loss) for the period (107) (103) attributable to equity holders of the company Other comprehensive income Translation exchange - - (loss)/gain Other comprehensive income - - for the period net of taxation Total comprehensive income (107) (103) for the period attributable to equity holders of the company Loss per share Basic and diluted (pence) 8 (6.25) (10.96) The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets 9 136 136 Current assets Trade & other receivables 10 18 6 Cash and cash equivalents 354 450 372 456 Total assets 508 592 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11 (70) (42) (70) (42) Net current assets 302 414 Net assets 438 550 Equity Share capital 12 - - Share premium account 623 628 Share based payment reserve 25 25 Retained earnings (210) (103) 438 550 The financial statements of Veni Vidi Vici Ltd (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 12 May 2020 and were signed on its behalf by: Mahesh Pulandaran Donald Strang Director Director The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2019 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Share Share Share based Retained Total payment reserve capital premium earnings GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 On incorporation - - - - - of 14 November 2017 (Loss) for the - - - (103) (103) period Total - - - (103) (103) Comprehensive Income Shares issued - 723 - - 723 Share issue costs - (95) - - (95) Share options - - 25 - 25 issued Total - 628 25 - 653 contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company At 31 December - 628 25 (103) 550 2018 (Loss) for the - - - (107) (107) period Total - - - (107) (107) Comprehensive Income Share issue costs - (5) - - (5) Total - (5) - - (5) contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company At 31 December - 623 25 (210) 438 2019 The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of cash flows for the year ended to 31 December 2019 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Year ended Period ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (107) (103) Share based payment charge - 25 (Increase) in trade & other (12) (6) receivables Increase in trade and other payables 28 42 Net cash outflow in operating (91) (42)

