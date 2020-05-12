Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa: South Sudan Government Welcomed Carnak's Solidarity In Battle Against Covid19

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa: "African governments and the private sector have to join forces to ensure that no families go hungry during this crisis."

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Carnak South Sudan delivered its financial contribution to the government of South Sudan in its battle against Covid19. As of May 8, 2020, South Sudan had 120 Coronavirus cases and 2 recoveries. First Vice President of South Sudan, H.E. Riek Machar, received Carnak's contribution, stating as follows:

"Today we, in the Taskforce , are joined by M/s Carnak(SS) in solidarity to fight against the spread of Covid-19 in South Sudan. I welcome the representatives of Carnak and warmly receive their contribution. This support is timely and very significant to enable us to facilitate the operations of the Team, particularly the Technical group handling the operations. Thanks once again for coming all the way from Yei River County to Juba to hand in your contribution."

The Chairman of PTG-hld, the parent company of Carnak, Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa, has held strong views since the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Ayabatwa maintained that fighting the virus was not the responsibility of governments alone. As he explains, "these are unprecedented times requiring exceptional collaboration between governments and the business community. The work to be done, and the material and financial resources to get the job done are too enormous. Only through a collective effort will the African continent end this pandemic."

South Sudan and Africa as a whole are uniquely impacted by the Coronavirus. African countries do not have the financial resources to fight the virus as in rich countries of Europe or North America. Furthermore, most workers in Africa earn daily wages which is not possible during the Covid19 lockdowns. That is why governments and the business community have to jointly mobilize resources to ensure that families do not go hungry. African families should not face the tragic choice of being healthy or going hungry.

Contact:

David Himbara

contact@TribertRujugiroAyabatwa.net

SOURCE: Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589489/South-Sudan-Government-Welcomed-Carnaks-Solidarity-In-Battle-Against-Covid19