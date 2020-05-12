Fiesta Expands Social Media & Conferencing App to Cover Virtual Events Amid Quarantine

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Fiesta, the engaged social media and conferencing app created by Bernardo de la Vega, has announced a new suite of features catering to a variety of virtual events that meet the demands of the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine. Part of the app's new stayhome option, users can host video parties from home, join workout classes, happy hours, make-up sessions with friends, schedule calendar events for conferences, and even participate in virtual DJ sets thrown by celebrity DJs.

"Fiesta is now the first app for virtual thematic parties where instead of just having a video chat or have a zoom call, you can create a virtual event, have people RSVP, and join the party when it's time to start, for users the exciting thing is being able to jump in and out of events depending on what you like all in the same app" details de la Vega. "As a host, you can create an event and schedule it for a certain day and time just like you would with any real event."

Fiesta has made waves among social media users for its unique design that is a fusion of app features ranging from TikTok to Eventbrite and HouseParty. Originally, Fiesta was a live events aggregator with social media features for posting and discussing live content from events based in Miami. But under the unique circumstances of rolling quarantines stemming from COVID-19, Fiesta rapidly pivoted to rolling out a virtual events branch of features.

The most significant appeal for many Fiesta users is the reduced friction between sharing events and jumping from virtual party to dance class with friends, a notion that de la Vega believes can catapult Fiesta above the crowded field of competition right now. Users can create an event and have a sharable link in less than 30 seconds, making the process extremely easy.

"If I am on the online workout class, at the click of a button, I can have my friends join me at these virtual events, whereas before they would have to follow the link, register, and perform other unnecessarily complex steps," he says. "With Fiesta, there are no redundant steps."

Considering the ballooning demand for virtual interaction apps right now, Fiesta is also emphasizing some subtle and clever design characteristics to capture and retain users beyond simple video-sharing or "virtual parties." For example, users are encouraged to build communities, partner with others to launch various classes (e.g., cooking, workouts, etc.) and schedule social engagements all within a single interface.

Fiesta allows influencers and brands to really connect with their followers just like a real live event. The opportunity to connect with your most loyal fans and customers makes fiesta really unique and something that many top influencers are already taking advantage of. That's a promising feature for ambitious entrepreneurs and other professionals looking to connect beyond simple social engagements during the quarantine.

"Build your audience and host online classes, dance parties, and thematic get-togethers to meet new people by your interest," says de la Vega. "Entrepreneurs can host virtual conferences, influencers can host fun educational interactive sessions, and organizers can host virtual meetups."

Fiesta represents an opportunity to build your brand in an emerging market at the convergence of social media and virtual events. Add a dash of Miami's vivid party scene and streaming to its track-record, and Fiesta's new virtual events rollout presents an unmatched dynamic in the social media industry.

"Social media is broken," says de la Vega. "Most people are just consuming content and not really engaging with each other. Fiesta aims to fix this."

About Fiesta

Fiesta is a live-streaming, events, and social media aggregator initially targeting large-scale live events like major music festivals. Based in Miami, Fiesta gained popularity among festival-goers to shows like Ultra Music Festival in Miami, enabling users to live-stream, chat, and share their experiences. With lockdowns tampering demand for social gatherings, de la Vega and Fiesta decided to roll out a suite of new features catering to professionals, casual users, and entrepreneurs to build communities, schedule, and join virtual events, and RSVP for their favorite parties or virtual DJ shows.

