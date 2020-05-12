Ringdale Helps Bridge the Print Security and Compliance Gaps for Remote Workers

GEORGETOWN, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe, the leading print management solution for enterprise and government organizations, highlights how it is helping bridge the print security and compliance gaps for remote workers when printing outside the corporate office.

Due to current global events and trends, remote working is becoming more viable for a wider set of roles and it is predicted that more staff will shift to remote working on a more permanent basis in the future. In addition, according to a recent IDC study*, 48.5% of companies in Western Europe expect to provide home workers with a print/MFP device in the next 6 months. Corporate IT departments will be required to consider updating existing or developing new processes to support staff working remotely, including home office printing.

Remote workers need to be able to print seamlessly both at the home office and in corporate locations, while being aligned with organizational security and compliance policies. Frequently employees unknowingly bypass existing policies when they are unable to perform tasks easily when working from home, including home office printing. Most organizations expose themselves to these unnecessary security and regulatory risks without the correct control measures in place.

Enterprise and government organizations can immediately take advantage of the FollowMe platform for a consistent and manageable approach to security and compliance when printing from corporate locations and home offices.

"Printing in the home office is made easy with FollowMe and organizations can benefit from the security and compliance controls already in place for corporate office printing," said Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances at Ringdale. "Our vendor neutral platform is ready to support our customers working with a broad range of printer brands found normally in WFH environments".

The solution is immediately available through Ringdale authorized resellers worldwide.

*"IDC 2020 European Hardcopy Survey, April 2020"

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises to transform their business and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

