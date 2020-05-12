The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Elsevier Announce New Publishing Partnership

Collaboration paves the way for highly cited titles in biochemistry and molecular biology to transition to gold open access

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) and Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, are delighted to announce a new partnership to publish the ASBMB's Journal of Biological Chemistry (JBC), Molecular & Cellular Proteomics (MCP) and Journal of Lipid Research (JLR). As part of this agreement, all three titles will move to a gold open access (OA) publishing model, making articles immediately and permanently available for everyone to read, download, copy and distribute. The journals will be hosted on Elsevier's leading online platform, ScienceDirect, beginning January 1, 2021.

The ASBMB advances the mechanistic understanding of nature through promotion of the highest-quality research in biochemistry and molecular biology. The society's decision to partner with Elsevier to transition its journals from a hybrid subscription model to gold OA is a reflection of its commitment to make the high-quality papers that the journals publish immediately and permanently available to the public.

"ASBMB journals have earned a strong reputation for publishing papers based on the quality of the science and their contributions to advancing a field. The practicing scientists who lead and review for our journals will continue to make all editorial decisions," says ASBMB President Gerald Hart, Professor and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar at the University of Georgia. "Authors can count on ASBMB journals to continue providing rigorous, fast and fair peer review."

Elsevier's experience transitioning journals to gold open access was a key factor in their selection.

"We believe open science can bring meaningful benefits to society by enhancing research performance, so we are delighted to partner with the ASBMB to transition these highly-cited journals to gold open access. By working together, we can achieve a more inclusive, collaborative and transparent world of research," said Elsevier CEO Kumsal Bayazit.

Founded in 1906, the ASBMB has a long, rich history of supporting researchers throughout their careers. "I happen to be one of those scientists who benefited directly from ASBMB's educational resources at conferences early in my career," said Hélène Hodak, Publisher at Elsevier. "The ASBMB invested in generations of scientists over the years, and now they are part of academia, healthcare and various industries, including publishing. It is a thrill to be able to support the society in this transition and, in the process, support future generations of scientists."

"This partnership is going to benefit authors in several ways. It will streamline the submission process, make authors' research discoverable on the ScienceDirect platform, in addition to our own journals' websites, and, importantly, lower the cost of open-access publishing in ASBMB journals for both members and non-members," said Nancy Rodnan, Senior Director of Publications for the society.

