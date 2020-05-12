Titan Security Expands European Services to Include Estate Security in Response to COVID-19

LONDON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Security Europe are pleased to announce the extension of its private residential and estate security services across Europe.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 there has been a huge spike in properties being left vacant for extended periods. Summer homes sit empty across Europe and in many countries, there has been a rapid and increased demand for rural and estate security.

"In the UK we have seen a spike in reports of rural crime and many individuals and businesses have contacted us to offer them security patrols, remote monitoring and CCTV services," says Matthew Watson, Director of Operations for Titan.

Across Europe rural crime has seen significant increases as criminals' traditional revenue sources have dried up, with urban areas being particularly quiet and heavily monitored. As a result, criminals are turning to more isolated parts of Europe to find opportunities.

Titan saw a huge spike in demand for rural security and estate security in the three months' running up to March. The company has quickly increased its offering to this sector of the market, training and deploying new teams across Europe to quickly meet this surge in demand.

With COVID-19 still in full swing and, despite the easing of measurements in the UK it is unlikely that rural life will return to normal soon. The reality is that this has created a huge opportunity for criminals to take advantage of vacant properties in rural areas, where there are even less eyes to worry about.

Titan has been advising clients to increase their security at rural sites through the addition of mobile CCTV, mobile patrols and static security guards. Providing a highly visible deterrent is the best defence against criminal activity. Where this isn't possible Titan are advising that people upgrade gates and gate locking systems to prevent unauthorised access. Additional tamper proof gate locks, visible CCTV and dummy CCTV cameras and trip lights are all tools that can be used to deter thieves, who predominantly look for easy targets with weak security.

Titan are pleased to be able to offer its estate security services across Europe in these trying times and advise everyone to keep safe and secure in these difficult times.