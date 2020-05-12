Interesting Films and Disabled Hollywood Director Stephan Pacheco Unveil Brand New Movie About Heroic Nurses That Saved the Screenwriter's Life in This True Story

"Nurses Do It Better" because they do

YUMA, Ariz., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Film Director Stephan Pacheco unveils "Nurses Do It Better" at select film festivals throughout the world; hoping to find its audience at the Raindance Film Festival in London, The New Media Festival in Los Angeles, the Tribeca Film Festival, or the Sundance Film Festival. "Nurses Do It Better" is the first independent feature film with a true story from Interesting Films. A company that continues to expand the creation of intellectual property; starting as a digital publishing company in 1998.

The movie, produced in Los Angeles, brings together more than 40 actors with the most diverse cast ever assembled in Hollywood. This a direct reflection of the healthcare industry in the United States. With strong social relevance the film portrays America's "two hospitals;" where some receive treatment while others are denied Humanity, even when comparable healthcare insurance covers the same services. Find details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6241888/and http://www.NursesDoItBetterFlix.comand please join us for the worldwide premiere of this indie film on May 20, 2020 at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/239954

An incredible true story about the reality of the US Healthcare system that mangles John, an average young man of 24. Who's driven into hospital after hospital by a mysterious illness and the only thing he knows about it is that it can kill him within 30-minutes. Mr. Pacheco says, "NDIB could only be made as a first film. It's far too important and real for a major Studio to make it.

Over 300 emergency attacks from inside John's body force him to face prejudice from ER to ER as he's treated like the junkie he might be by too many malicious doctors. He finds solace in the careful care of several beautiful nurses as time passes in between the seasons with the changing of his girlfriends.

"Greek Goddess" star of television and film, Despina Mirou is a featured Nurse and as a possible hallucination. Asian performer "Stresh" McNulty shows the audience how subtle medical malice can be. Transsexual method actor Tyler Vogel-Disalvo plays the real-life person that lived through it all. Learn more about the making of "Nurses Do It Better" here: https://medium.com/@spachec4/a-low- budget-film-director-thanks-his-cast-and-crew-with-the-most-heartwarming-letter-11809c093ee4

