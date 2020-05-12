JNC Resources Inc.: JNC Resources Applies for a Work Permit to Conduct an Induced Polarization Survey

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / JNC Resources Inc. (CSE:JNC) ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to the B.C Ministry of Mines to conduct an Induced Polarization ("IP") survey on the 100% optioned Triple 9 property. "We are excited to be moving ahead with the IP survey, as it is the first step towards achieving our corporate objectives and milestones", stated Mr. Mulberry, President and CEO of JNC Resources. A 3-dimensional IP survey is recommended to aid in identifying and outlining conductive zones occurring within the geochemical trend at Triple 9. In conjunction with the IP survey the company is looking at conducting backhoe sampling and geological mapping.

About Induced Polarization Surveys

Induced polarization (IP) is a geophysical method used extensively in mineral exploration and mine operations. In an IP survey, in addition to resistivity measurement, capacitive properties of the subsurface materials are determined as well. As a result, IP surveys provide additional information about the spatial variation in lithology and grain-surface chemistry. There is a minimum amount of ground disturbance needed to conduct an IP survey.

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC is a Canadian-based junior venture mineral exploration company with a goal to develop under-explored properties and benefit from deal flow generated by strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Currently the Company is developing its 100% optioned Triple 9 Project in South Central British Columbia. The Triple 9 Project is a gold property with a new discovery of high levels of base metals, located 20 kilometres from the town of Sicamous. The area is a mining-friendly region within a short distance to numerous industrial-based cities with an eager work force and equipment and is a short drive from the Company's home base in Vancouver.

