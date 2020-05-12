Relativity Announces Two New Datacentres and Brings its EMEA Community Together Virtually at Relativity Fest London

Relativity previews Aero UI with 150 new product enhancements and makes key investments in EMEA

LONDON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced at Relativity Fest London that it is opening two new datacentres in Europe in Q3 2020 as it invests in expanding RelativityOne and Relativity Trace in EMEA. The new datacentres in Germany and Switzerland bring Relativity up to a total of 10 datacentres across nine countries.

"EMEA is currently Relativity's fastest growing region at scale and we are making significant investments across the business to ensure all of our global customers have the resources they need," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "Opening these new datacentres and making investments in security, operations, and product development-like Aero UI-reinforces our commitment to expanding globally and that we truly value our EMEA customers and partners."

Relativity Fest London is taking place from 12-14 May virtually where industry experts from Relativity and the Relativity community will host panels discussing key insights on e-discovery, proactive compliance and surveillance, and operating during a global pandemic. The full agenda is available here.

Navigating a Period of Uncertainty

Over the last two months, Relativity has delivered resources like free trainings and certifications, webinars and tips on security, and a new on-demand Learning from Home series. Additionally, in response to customer demand, Relativity recently became HIPAA compliant. At the event, Relativity will host the following sessions focusing on COVID-19:

Navigating Through Uncertain Times in e-Discovery - Challenges and Opportunities, 12 May at 2:10 p.m. BST

From Reaction to Recovery: Helping Corporations Accelerate COVID-19 Relief, 13 May at 2:05 p.m. BST

Maximise Cybersecurity at Home, on-demand

Aero UI to Launch in August 2020

RelativityOne's Aero UI is set to launch for all RelativityOne customers this August. With 150 new product enhancements, Aero UI has navigation speeds that are 30x faster, sub-second doc-to-doc speeds, a next-generation viewer supporting a wide variety of data types, like short message data, improved workflow-based navigation, automation, and greater API coverage. Relativity is investing in an enhanced user experience to help the e-discovery community be more productive and apply its expertise toward discovering the truth and acting on it.

As of today, five RelativityOne customers have upgraded to Aero UI as a part of the Aero UI Advance Access Program and are using the new UI for all of their workloads.

"As an in-house organization, we staff very leanly, which means we wear many hats. Some of us are in Relativity on a daily basis, but others are not," said Joe Obermaier, e-Discovery Information Governance Lead at Broadcom. "One thing that is attractive about Aero is that the intuitive interface has a simplified, easier-to-understand look. Users can jump in and get right to review in the product."

Relativity will host the following sessions focusing on Aero UI:

Ask the Expert: Aero UI, 12 May at 3:10 p.m. BST

Aero For Developers: How to Get the Most from Relativity's New APIs & UI, 13 May at 1:30 p.m. BST

Aero UI: A Simply Powerful Solution for Any Organisation, on-demand

New Global Partnerships Arriving with RelativityOne

With the recent growth of RelativityOne, Relativity continues to develop and grow its partnerships with global service providers. During the keynote, Gamson spoke with KPMG's Paul Tombleson, Global Forensic Technology Lead, and Aileen Chan, Managing Director, Forensic Practice, about how the firm most recently utilised RelativityOne to support clients.

"Increasingly complex investigative and litigation requests require a new, more flexible approach to e-discovery," said Tombleson. "The scalability of RelativityOne's cloud-based offering combined with KPMG's unique e-discovery expertise, will help us drive even greater efficiency, and value for our global clients."

Relativity Trace Continues to Grow and Transcend Borders

As RelativityOne gains ground throughout EMEA, Relativity Trace, a proactive communication surveillance application, is doing the same. The team working on Relativity Trace has grown from four people in 2018 to more than 30 in 2020, with colleagues across EMEA and the U.S.

"We've made tremendous strides with Relativity Trace that have enabled us to grow our team and our presence in Europe. This growth has been key to helping us create a Relativity Trace compatible App Hub as well as develop more than 18 out-of-the-box policies that are readily available for our global customers," said Jordan Domash, General Manager of Relativity Trace. "We look forward to continuing our work with financial institutions and corporate compliance teams in Europe and around the world to ensure they have the best communication surveillance technology at their fingertips."

Relativity will host the following sessions focusing on Relativity Trace:

Using AI to Elevate Your Communication Surveillance, 13 May at 1:00 p.m. BST

Deep Dive into Surveillance with 1LoD, 13 May at 2:00 p.m. BST

Relativity Trace: Proactive Compliance Monitoring and Communication Surveillance, on-demand

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with RelativityOne and our newest offering Relativity Trace. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

