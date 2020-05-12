Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) - Updated Market Identifier Code (MIC) Descriptions & Departmental Contact Details 12-May-2020 / 13:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)* - *Updated Market Identifier Code (MIC) Descriptions & Departmental Contact Details* Following our recent name change please find below updated MIC descriptions for the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE): *MIC* *Old Name* *Updated Description* NEXX NEX Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange NEXG NEX Exchange Growth (Equity) AQSE Growth Market (Equity) NEXF NEX Exchange Growth (Non-Equity) AQSE Growth Market (Non-Equity) NEXL NEX Exchange Main Board (Equity) AQSE Main Market (Equity) NEXD NEX Exchange Main Board (Non-Equity) AQSE Main Market (Non-Equity) NEXT NEX Exchange Trading (Equity) AQSE Trading (Equity) NEXN NEX Exchange Trading (Non-Equity) AQSE Trading (Non-Equity) These will appear on the ISO 10383 monthly MIC release on *08 June 2020*. Please also find below our new departmental contact email addresses and telephone numbers: *Department* *New Email Address* *New Telephone Number* Business Development AQSEBusinessDevelopment@aquis.eu 0203 597 6364 Operations Support AQSEOperationsSupport@aquis.eu 0203 597 6365 Regulation AQSERegulation@aquis.eu 0203 597 6361 Market Supervision AQSEMarketSupervision@aquis.eu 0203 597 6362 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill, London, EC3V 3QQ Website: www.nexexchange.com [1] Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 63136 EQS News ID: 1041659 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=22d033cb591fdbb236f711714d07f54f&application_id=1041659&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

