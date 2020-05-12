AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2020 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 11/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.8054 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33500 CODE: PRAU ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 63145 EQS News ID: 1042425 End of Announcement EQS News Service

