Roche launches new exome and custom KAPA Target Enrichment portfolio for translational and clinical research applications in sequencing

PLEASANTON, California, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG)(OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of the new KAPA Target Enrichment portfolio, consisting of both exome and custom target enrichment solutions for sequencing. KAPA HyperExome is a whole exome research panel with significantly improved performance over the existing on-market SeqCap portfolio and other products on the market. In addition to the Target Enrichment portfolio, Roche is also launching the new HyperDesign tool that enables researchers to create custom target enrichment designs that utilize the new KAPA HyperChoice probes. The probes are paired with a streamlined, automatable workflow.

Every step of the next-generation sequencing sample prep process has the potential to impact results. KAPA Target Enrichment portfolio provides the high level of performance and consistency that is needed to empower clinical researchers to process more samples successfully while optimizing sequencing efficiency. These new target enrichment products, along with the KAPA library prep portfolio, provide researchers with a streamlined and fully automatable sample preparation workflow which decreases hands-on and turnaround time.

"Next-generation sequencing samples are precious, as samples often can only be collected once," said Neil Gunn, Head of Roche Sequencing Solutions. "We are pleased to bring an upgraded target enrichment solution to our customers that will increase sequencing efficiency and provide researchers greater confidence in their results. This helps pave the way for the future of personalized healthcare for patients."

About KAPA Sample Prep Reagents Portfolio

The KAPA Sample Prep Reagents Portfolio provides tools to unlock the potential in every sample by offering solutions for difficult sample types and challenging applications, enabling the most accurate sequencing results. The KAPA portfolio, originally for NGS library preparation, now encompasses off-the-shelf and custom Target Enrichment probes and consumables to provide a single vendor service and support for all sample prep reagents for researchers.

The new KAPA HyperExome, KAPA HyperChoice and KAPA HyperExplore probes replace the SeqCap product portfolio that will be discontinued. Roche will continue to support its use through the first quarter of 2022.

The KAPA HyperExome targets the GRCh38/hg38 genome assembly and covers the CCDS, RefSeq, Ensembl, Gencode and ClinVar genomic databases in an efficient ~43 Mb capture target size.

In 2007, Roche acquired NimbleGen, which was among the first biotech companies to launch microarrays and hybridization probes (SeqCap Portfolio) for target enrichment. The SeqCap product line has played an important role in countless experiments over the years through its exomes, fixed and custom probes for DNA, RNA and epigenetics.

