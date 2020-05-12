Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 20 0615 5 ISIN code IS0000031896 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/ZERO CPN TB 20200615 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 35.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued N/A 11 Amount issued at this time 35.000.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date May 13, 2020 19 First ordinary installment date June 15, 2020 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date June 15, 2020 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic loans Nov. 2019 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans Nov. 2019 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1+ for short term domestic -------------------------------- 48 Additional information Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to May 11, 2020 Trading 52 Date of Approval of Application for May 12, 2020 Admission to Trading 53 Date of admission to trading May 13, 2020 54 Order book ID RIKV_20_0615 55 Instrument subtype T-Bills 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond