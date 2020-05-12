Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.05.2020
WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 
12.05.2020 | 16:05
126 Leser
Solvay S.A.: Outcome of 2020 General Shareholders Meetings

Outcome of 2020 General Shareholders Meetings

Brussels, May 12, 2020 - Solvay today held its General Shareholders Meetings virtually.

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed. More specifically, they approved the payment of a gross dividend of €3.75 per share for the year 2019. After deduction of the interim dividend of €1.50 gross per share, paid in January 2020, the balance amounts to €2.25 gross per share, payable as of May 20, 2020.

During the General Shareholders Meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Aude Thibaut de Maisières as independent board member to replace Jean-Marie Solvay.

The Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting granted certain authorizations to the Board of Directors and updated the articles of associations of the Company taking into account the new Companies and Associations Code (CAC).

Details of the resolutions and voting results as well as a replay of the shareholders' meetings are available on Solvay's website, in the Investors section.

Attachment

  • 20200512 - AGM resolutions (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/003d2b9a-afe8-42cc-9f3e-78a665d46f47)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
