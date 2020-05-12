Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.05.2020
WKN: A2PM3Q ISIN: CA8525401037 Ticker-Symbol: 61N 
Frankfurt
12.05.20
15:31 Uhr
0,085 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2020 | 16:08
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Completion of the Convertible Security Funding Agreement with LIND

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") today announced that the Convertible Security Funding Agreement for C$3.2 million with Lind Asset Management XI, LLC ("Lind") has come to a conclusion.

"Jeff Easton, Sam Chun and Lind Asset Management stepped in to support StageZero at a critical point in its development and this stable financing proved to be very beneficial to our reorganization and growth" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "We thank them for that and their continued support of the company".

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (nasal swab) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomist who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp
Chairman & CEO
jht@stagezerols.com
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
rgreco@stagezerols.com
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/589502/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Announces-Completion-of-the-Convertible-Security-Funding-Agreement-with-LIND

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
