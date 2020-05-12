First Choice Business Brokers: Trent Lee, #1 Business Broker in the Country

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Trent Lee, a business broker, and business appraiser, who holds the designation of Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) was named the # 1 business broker in the country. The IBBA Board Chair and Chief Governance Officer Barry J. Berkowitz announced "This year's honorees have proven themselves to be outstanding business brokers and it's a privilege to recognize their accomplishments. It's with great honor that we recognize and honor their high standards of skill and excellence which the IBBA strongly promotes."

Mr. Lee, who also received the IBBA Chairman's Circle award and IBBA Top Deal Maker of the Year award has set a new record for more closed deals than any other business broker in the country. His unique valuation process and deal structuring are changing the way business brokers are putting deals together, the results are so significant that he is being asked to consult, teach and train other competitors in other cities in order for them to implement his system.

He is an agent with First Choice Business Brokers. A business brokerage that has fast risen to become the largest Business Sales Organization in Nevada since 1994. First Choice Business Brokers is a well-positioned member of the Institute of Business Appraisers, International Business Brokers Association, and a member of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trent Lee, a committed and licensed professional is keeping with his vision of helping others sell their businesses in integrity, accountability, and with all sense of responsibility. He says, "If you are interested in selling, buying, or franchising a business, I would love to serve you. I have the expertise, the experience, and the connections to assist you in the process of selling your business. I will evaluate your business, find the right buyer, and manage the sale for you and all of this at no cost until we close a deal. I can achieve all of this while maintaining complete confidentiality."

A few clients who have used the Las Vegas business broker's expert services confirm his claims. Alvin Norwood reviewed "I could not have found a better buyer for my business without Trent Lee! He is one in a million business broker! I had a wonderful experience with him. He was quick to follow me up on updates and paperwork to get me to the next steps. Trent would be the first person I'd call if any of my friends or family needed to sell or buy a business. I'm referring all my friends and acquaintances to him already." Linda Carter also commented, "We recently had Trent value and sell one of our businesses. First of all, Trent gave me absolute confidence that I was in great hands. The team was very professional and they sure have great communication with their clients. They stayed with us every step of the way making it a surprisingly stress-free event. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone thinking of taking the plunge and selling their business."

ABOUT TRENT LEE

Trent Lee is a business broker with First Choice Business Brokers, in Las Vegas Nevada. He is the recipient of the IBBA's award as the #1 business broker in the country, for the most closed transactions. His website is www.SellBusinessinLasVegas.com and can be reached via e-mail at Trent@fcbb.com and on phone at (702) 505-2789.

CONTACT:

Name: Trent Lee

Organization: First Choice Business Brokers

Address: 5420 W Sahara Ave #2015 Las Vegas, NV 89146 United States

Phone:(702) 505-2789

Email: trent@fcbb.com

Website URL: http://sellbusinessinlasvegas.com/

SOURCE: First Choice Business Brokers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589501/Trent-Lee-1-Business-Broker-in-the-Country