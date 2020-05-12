PredictMedix Inc.: Predictmedix Inc. Announces Appointment of Microsoft Director of Business Development for AI Solutions as the Chairman of the Advisory Board

Predictmedix Bolsters its Advisory Board with Key Technology Director Kapil Raval

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kapil Raval as the Chairman of the Advisory Board. Kapil is currently a director at Microsoft, driving Business Development for AI solutions for different industries globally. Kapil will chair the Advisory Board and will provide guidance to the company on AI technology development and deployment along with business development.

"I am delighted to join an amazingly talented team at Predictmedix. The most interesting part is that Predictmedix focuses on AI solutions to problems that matter to all of us.", said Kapil Raval.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Kapil Raval as the chairman to the Advisory Board of Predictmedix. Kapil's experience, technical expertise, understanding of the AI markets, and business development strategy, make him an ideal person to provide guidance to the Company's team; adding strength to our organization and the future development of the Company. Kapil is a widely respected visionary and technology leader in AI. His insights and direction will be invaluable as we head into the next phase of our growth," noted Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix.

Kapil Raval is a Global Business Leader, with 25+ years of experience in the field of IT services and solutions. Kapil is currently a director at Microsoft, driving business development for AI solutions for different industries globally. Having worked for global organizations like Philips, DEC, Compaq and HPE and Microsoft in Americas, Middle East and APJ, Kapil brings understanding of global cultural and market nuances, passion for new technology, financial acumen, inventiveness and problem-solving skills with hands-on experience in strategy building, delivery, consultative sales, support, marketing, operations, account management, sales management, customer negotiations and P&L management. Continually focused and interested in emerging technologies, he likes to blog when time permits.

Prior to joining Microsoft, Kapil led a global sales team before successfully driving end-to-end business on a stable and predictable growth trajectory for a Telecom solutions business unit in Americas and APJ regions. Kapil also led turnaround of Consulting & Integration business for HP Canada, successfully transforming it and tripled its business in two years with 200% of target margin. As a Client Principal and then Client Business Manager, Kapil led a team of senior account managers, sales specialists and solution architects to rebuild relationships and grow HP product and services business at Bell. Kapil successfully set up from scratch Professional Services and Support services businesses in the Middle East, covering eleven countries, with special focus on Public Sector, Telecom and Finance verticals. Kapil also set up competency centers in India and China and turned them into self-funded units with favorable residual. Kapil's solution experience includes Systems Integration, Digital Transformation projects, Data Centre solutions, Security, Cloud Computing, CRM, Subscriber Data Management, Big-Data Analytics, IoT, Mediation, Policy Management, SaaS, Virtualization and custom support solutions.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice. The Company has partnered with Tech Mahindra and Hindalco to help expedite the launch of its impairment technology, as well as the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious diseases such as influenza and coronaviruses (COVID-19). Our current partners along with advisory board members have played a key role in gathering data pertaining to COVID-19, which has allowed us to develop a predictive mass screening tool for COVID-19. The technology is for mass screening and is to be used to predict and identify individuals who have the highest likelihood of being infected with COVID-19.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

