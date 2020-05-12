A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on patient journey mapping for a healthcare client. The engagement helped the client to better understand patient behavior and reinforce long-term patient relationships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005594/en/

Infiniti's COVID-19 Rapid Response Solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business challenge: A healthcare company based out of the United Arab Emirates encountered a stagnant growth for two consecutive years. Also, they were losing ground to competitors. To stay competitive and retain valuable patients, they wanted to better understand patient experiences during every stage of interaction with the health system, match their business objectives with ever-changing market forces, and build long-term patient relations. Besides, to efficiently engage today's value-driven customers, the client wanted to identify areas for improvement by mapping the entire patient journey and focus on creating excellent experiences for their patients.

Solution offered: Experts at Infiniti Research conducted a comprehensive patient journey mapping for different diagnostic services. We also had in-depth interviews with internal team members to identify bottlenecks. Besides, open-ended interviews with patients and their relatives were conducted to identify patients' pain points. One-on-one patient and one-on-one staff interviews to help the client understand their patients' thoughts, feelings, and actions when they interact with the health system. An internal patient satisfaction survey data to understand patient behavior throughout every stage of their care was also undertaken. The final phase of the engagement involved making a list of the high-volume services that have a significant impact on the client's bottom line.

By leveraging patient journey mapping, leading healthcare companies are crafting a strategic and personalized approach to keep their patients engaged during the whole journey. Don't get left behind. Request a free proposal to leverage our patient journey mapping solution.

Results obtained: With Infiniti's patient journey mapping engagement, the client was able to

Understand patient behavior throughout every stage of their care journey

Improve patient engagement through timely and targeted outreach efforts

Create personalized experiences for each patient by deeply understanding their needs and preferences

Improve pre-clinical customer engagement

Adapt to shifting market forces to ensure higher patient acquisition and retention

At Infiniti, we understand the impact of COVID-19 on your business operations. We can help you to devise business continuity plans to navigate the crisis and prepare for the latter half of 2020. Request a free brochurefor more insights into our solutions.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005594/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us