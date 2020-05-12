Technavio has been monitoring the online recruitment market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Monster Worldwide Inc., OPTnation, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com. are some of the major market participants. The innovations in the hiring process will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Innovations in the hiring process has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Online Recruitment Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Recruitment Market in US is segmented as below:
- End user
- Recruitment/employers
- Job Seekers
Online Recruitment Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online recruitment market in US report covers the following areas:
- Online Recruitment Market in US Size
- Online Recruitment Market in US Trends
- Online Recruitment Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies increase in the use of AI-powered searches as one of the prime reasons driving the online recruitment market growth in US during the next few years.
Online Recruitment Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online recruitment market in US, including some of the vendors such as CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Monster Worldwide Inc., OPTnation, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online recruitment market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Recruitment Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online recruitment market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the online recruitment market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online recruitment market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online recruitment market vendors in US
