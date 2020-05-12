Opening a company in Switzerland and hiring Thierry Martin as managing partner to lead the region's activities are the highlights.

Seeking to consolidate its presence and develop new businesses in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Brazilian Kryptus, specialized in cryptography and information security, announces the expansion of its international activities with the opening of a new unit of the company in Switzerland. The initiative is focused on offering technical support in the region, as well as develop the market, regional channel partners, and respond to local requirements. The move includes the announcement of Thierry Martin as the new director for EMEA and the head of the Swiss branch.

With a strong cybersecurity background, Martin is an engineer who has led several different technology companies in Europe and Brazil. The executive has also been a member of the Kryptus board in 2016 and 2017.

Currently providing solutions to financial institutions, private companies, and governments around the globe, Kryptus aims through this expansion to reach more customers with its competitive and unique product portfolio. The offerings include kNET, its high-performance HSM with unbreakable encryption, and Commguard, its flexible line of link encryptors.

"Kryptus can deliver world-class, trustworthy, and secure cryptography solutions for critical applications. Our presence in the region allows the optimization of services for customized or custom-developed products, providing a strong value proposition in the EMEA region," says Thierry Martin.

According to Roberto Gallo, founder CEO of Kryptus, expanding to the EMEA region strengthens the company's position as a strategic provider of cyberdefense for governments and enterprises. "Kryptus can now extend its technology offering to Europe, Middle East, and Africa, based on relevant certifications and high performance," he points out.

With its Headquarter in Campinas, Kryptus was founded in 2003 and counts among its customers companies like BSH (a BOSCH Gmbh subsidiary), Claro Brasil (America Móvil Group), Certisign (exclusive Verisign partner in Brazil), Iron Mountain, iFood and Embraer. Granted the status of Strategic Defense Company (EED) by the Brazilian Defense Council, Kryptus has gained the trust as a supplier from a neutral country of several government agencies to protect their sovereignty. Among such customers with the highest security requirements, Kryptus delivered government-grade solutions to the Peruvian Navy, the Colombian Army and the Brazilian Army, Air Force, Navy, Intelligence Agency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Superior Electoral Court, as well as to several other governments.

About Thierry Martin

Thierry Martin was born in Switzerland where he studied Electronics and Computer Science. He has professional experience in various areas of technology, among them Digital TV, Cyber Security, Electronics, and Telecommunications. Along his career he has lived and worked in Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, as well as worked extensively with the United States and Asia. He has held executive positions in companies like Nagra, Kudelski Security, Selectron Systems AG, and Mouvent AG.

About Kryptus

Kryptus is a provider of solutions in Information Security. With 17 years of history and HQ in Campinas (SP), Kryptus SA is an independent Brazilian company that has been growing consistently for the past 10 years, focusing on long term actions, scientific and technological plans, and understanding the mission of its clients in the business lines it develops. Kryptus is a partner of the Kudelski Group. Kryptus is a Brazilian Strategic Defense Company (EED), a status granted by the Brazilian Defense Council.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005624/en/

Contacts:

Thierry Martin

+41 79 932 19 23

thierry.martin@kryptus.com