Dienstag, 12.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Extrem unterbewertete neue Anlagechance im Psychedelika-Sektor!
WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
12.05.2020 | 17:15
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - First Interim Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - First Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, May 12

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI NUMBER: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust has today declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 11.0p per ordinary share, to be paid on 30 June 2020 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 5 June 2020.

Whilst the first interim dividend has been maintained compared to the previous year, shareholders should not assume from this that the total dividend for the year as a whole will be similarly maintained.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 4 June 2020.

Ninety One UK Limited

Secretary

12 May 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
