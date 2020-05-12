Correction refers to information about the company's already admitted shares, marked in bold, and the classification of the shares in the table at the foot of this market notice. At the request of Prime Living AB (publ), company registration number 556715-7929, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's preference shares of class C to trading on First North Growth Market as from May 13, 2020. Please note that the company's ordinary shares and preference shares of class B are already admitted to trading on First North Premier Growth Market. Short name: PRIME PREF C -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of class C preference shares: 204 519 552 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013647054 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 196716 -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556715-7929 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 8600 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50