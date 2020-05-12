

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Tuesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.



Currently, the major averages are on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the S&P 500 is down 0.46 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,929.86, the Dow is up 45.56 points or 0.2 percent at 24,267.55 and the S&P 500 is up 22.37 points or 0.2 percent at 9,214.71.



The choppy trading on Wall Street may reflect uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the rebound seen over the past several weeks.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a particularly strong upward move, soaring 34 percent since hitting its lowest closing level in over a year on March 23rd.



The Nasdaq has climbed firmly into positive territory for 2020 in recent sessions and ended Monday's trading just 6.6 percent below the record closing high set in February.



Stocks have recently benefitted from optimism about the U.S. reopening following the coronavirus induced economic shutdown.



Hopes for a quick economic recovery have helped the markets shrug off dismal economic data as well as recent signs of a second wave of coronavirus infections in countries like South Korea and China.



The Nasdaq has benefited from strong gains by tech giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX), which have seen their businesses hold up well in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.



Traders are also keeping an eye on testimony by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other members of the White House coronavirus task force before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.



In an email to the New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Fauci said he intends to warn the committee that opening the country prematurely could result in 'needless suffering and death.'



'The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely,' Fauci wrote.



'If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country,' he added. 'This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.'



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices decreased in line with economist estimates in the month of April.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Commercial real estate stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, however, with the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index slumping by 2.6 percent.



Notable weakness is also visible among financial stocks, dragging the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index down by 2 percent and 1.7 percent.



On the other hand, gold stocks have moved sharply higher on the day amid a rebound by the price of the precious metal.



With gold for June delivery climbing $14.10 to $1,712.10 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has surged up by 3.1 percent.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both edged down by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground over moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.6 basis points at 0.700 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken