

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou offers a reward of up to 5 million pounds in cash to any whistle-blower who provides useful information that leads to the cancellation of the order for easyJet to buy an additional 107 Airbus aircraft at the cost of 4.5 billion pounds which easyJet simply cannot afford.



Stelios alleged John Barton, the chairman of EasyJet, rejected his request, to set up an independent enquiry to investigate if Airbus bribes were used in the easyJet orders.



Stelios also alleged that certain directors of EasyJet want to maintain the Airbus contract despite the fact that there is plenty of evidence that the obligation to pay Airbus will drive easyJet into insolvency by December 2020.



Stelios has called an easyJet shareholder vote to be held on the 22nd of May 2020 for the removal of 4 directors from the board of easyJet because it is the only way Stelios and shareholders have legally to force the remaining 7 directors to serve notice of termination to Airbus for the order for 107 additional aircraft.



Stelios is willing to make stage payments for engaging with any whistle-blowers of about 10,000 pounds for some quick wins/tips and will pay more to maintain the dialogue.



Stelios said he will pay the full 5 million pounds once the Airbus-easyJet contract is cancelled after it has been proven as a result of the information given by the whistle-blower that Airbus secured the orders using their bribery techniques.



In 2010, Haji-Ioannou stepped down from the board of EasyJet, in order to attempt to force the management of the company to abort their expansion plans.



In April 2020, Haji-Ioannou publicly called for the removal of EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren and chairman John Barton over what he describes as a 'deliberate mistake' in not terminating a 4.5 billion pounds order for 107 planes from Airbus.



