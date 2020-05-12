Caliber Corporate Advisers Launches Spotlight, A Marketing and Communications Solution for Early and Growth Stage Fintech Companies

New Program to Help Fintech Entrepreneurs Build Awareness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Caliber Corporate Advisers, one of the leading strategic marketing communications firms in financial services and fintech, today announced the launch of Spotlight by Caliber, a marketing and communications solution designed for early and growth stage fintech, insurtech and proptech companies. Spotlight combines industry expertise and proprietary intelligence tools for in-house sales and marketing teams to accelerate their marketing efforts.

"The emphasis for early stage startups should be on developing products and driving sales. An important part of driving sales and brand awareness is focused promotion of those products and the company among target buyers and partners," said Harvey Hudes, founder and CEO of Caliber Corporate Advisers. "We are proponents of companies keeping their marketing investment to a minimal level at this critical stage in their life cycle. Spotlight by Caliber is a cost-effective solution that fintech entrepreneurs can rely on for a number of their near-term marketing needs."

Spotlight by Caliber draws from the collective expertise of Caliber's practice areas, which include content marketing, public relations, social media and digital marketing. Spotlight incorporates the following services:

Press Releases - creation and distribution of company announcements such as funding, executive hiring, new clients, corporate growth, partnerships;

Content - creation and delivery of written content such as blog posts, fact sheets, email copy;

Intelligence Tools Corporate - digital daily or weekly delivery of corporate and industry news alerts; Media - access to select reporter inquiries and award submission deadlines; Events - access to Event Analyzer, a proprietary software for marketing and business development professionals at financial institutions to make data-backed decisions about their conference strategy.



Caliber has served over 150 entrepreneurial and leading companies since its founding in 2010. The launch of Spotlight continues Caliber's vision to provide innovative products and services for fintech executives, as well as sales, marketing and communications professionals.

About Caliber Corporate Advisers

Caliber is a strategic marketing communications firm that helps companies tell their story and connect with key stakeholders. Since 2010, Caliber has provided counsel to leading and entrepreneurial organizations within financial services and technology (FinTech, InsurTech, PropTech). Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and tactical execution of content marketing, public relations, media training, social media and digital marketing. Caliber is one of the top 15 independent financial PR firms in the United States according to O'Dwyer's, and was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States in 2019. For more information, visit www.calibercorporateadvisers.com.

CONTACT:

Stephen Sumner, Director

stephen@calibercorporateadvisers.com

