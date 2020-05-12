Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Market access assists the right patients to get timely and seamless access to a medical device at an affordable price. It requires a comprehensive understanding of pricing and healthcare reimbursement mechanisms and other regulatory requirements at national and regional levels. With experience covering every stage of product discovery, development, and commercialization, Infinitiis uniquely positioned to deliver customized market access solutions to dynamically explore and unlock the product's market potential.

Engagement Overview:

A global healthcare consulting company was facing challenges in understanding the healthcare market access landscape in the Middle East, South East Asia, and African regions. The client wanted to identify key trends, potential drivers, and challenges to create an effective corporate strategy. The company also wanted to shortlist the key competitors and potential stakeholders in the market.

Using our healthcare market access assessment, the client was able to :

Understand the current healthcare infrastructure and forecast over the next 5-10 years

Assess the size of the market

Identify potential clients in the market and tap relevant market access opportunities

Identify the key competitors and their service offerings in the market

Derive insights into the healthcare landscape in terms of the insurance, reimbursement, and access programs

Identify potential competitors including the local and international affiliates

Tap into potential market opportunities and make informed business decisions

Our Approach

To create an evidence-based, relevant, and effective corporate strategy for the client, the industry experts at Infiniti carried out extensive primary research comprising of interviews and discussions with leading market stakeholders, business executives, consultants, researchers, analysts, and key opinion leaders. As a part of the secondary research, our experts collated information from proprietary databases such as company publications, relevant websites, and industry forums.

