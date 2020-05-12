Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, announced the completion of its latest article sales force effectiveness for the US pharma industryIn recent years, the US pharma industry has recorded a reduction in the sales workforce and a corresponding decline in overall sales. This has adversely impacted core business operations in the pharma industry, paving the way for a major paradigm shift in the organizational structure, especially around the methods for improving sales.

The drastic decline in sales has encouraged pharma companies to realign their sales structure with the corporate strategy to improve sales force effectiveness. In line with this transformation, pharma companies in the US are now pressurized to generate higher profits with lower sales resources. Quantzig's sales force effectiveness solutions can help you do just that by creating strategic relationships with customers to deliver long term profitable sales growth and achieve short term sales targets.

Three Opportunities for Pharma to Enhance Sales Force Effectiveness

Our analytics experts have identified three new opportunities that can help pharma companies to focus on the core fundamentals of measuring sales force effectiveness that is required to drive a more predictable sales performance:

Understand and analyze factors that define sales performance

Optimize the sales coverage model based on product maturity

Fix linear sales models

"Measuring sales force effectiveness in pharma may seem to be an uphill task. However, there seems to be no easy path to solving this challenge facing the US pharma industry. In such a scenario, businesses need to focus on the basics and analyze factors that define sales force effectiveness," says a sales force analytics expert from Quantzig.

With business needs changing dynamically and customer demands evolving rapidly, pharma companies must focus on improving sales force effectiveness to stay afloat. But it's crucial to note that sales force effectiveness is not a one-time initiative but an ongoing process that deserves more profound perception and broader adoption to increase profitable sales. Talk to our analytics experts to gain comprehensive insights on how our solutions can help you improve sales force effectiveness.

